SMEs cautiously optimistic about their performance in Q3 2022: Survey

The percentage of SMEs that expect an increase in their workforce declined to 72% in Q3 2022 from 76% in Q2 2022. Businesses anticipate that price pressures will continue to intensify in Q3 2022. 80% of SMEs anticipate an increase in the cost of raw materials, while only 74% of SMEs anticipate an increase in their selling prices. This suggests that not all producers may be able to pass on the greater cost of raw materials to customers. Consequently, the percentage of SMEs anticipating an increase in their net profits was 74%, a slight decrease from the 77% recorded in Q2 2022.

