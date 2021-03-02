SMEs in western countries turn to India for virtual staffing; no H1-B required

“Ideally they would outsource these to call centers or proper BPOs in India. But now they’re saying why go to those firms if there are credible players whom they can rely upon to staff them," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of staffing firm Xpheno. Karanth said many US companies have been calling him to ask for staffing solutions. “It is not just India, but companies are also looking for employees from the Philippines, Pakistan etc," he said.