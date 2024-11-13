Delhi AQI Today: Smog chokes capital for 15th day; flights cancelled in Amritsar. Check AQI in Mumbai, Kolkata

Delhi AQI Today: On Wednesday, a dense layer of smog enveloped areas around Rail Bhawan as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained at alarming levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 'Very Poor' AQI levels across multiple localities in Delhi for the 15th day, highlighting the persistent pollution crisis plaguing the capital.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai, Kolkata remained ‘Moderate’ on Wednesday 13 November. Kolkata recorded 106 on the AQI index, while Mumbai recorded 173.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the "very poor" category since October 30, when it was recorded at 307.

Visuals from Azadpur Mandi illustrated the extent of the situation, showing that Delhi has now been shrouded in smog each morning for the past 15 days. This relentless smog has created a health emergency as air quality metrics continue to spiral into hazardous territory.

On Tuesday, across the country, three stations registered "very poor" air quality, including Delhi, while one station in Bihar's Hajipur recorded the AQI in the "severe" category with a reading of 427.

Anand Vihar and Other Areas Hit Critical AQI Levels The CPCB recorded an AQI of 394 at Anand Vihar on 13 November, a number perilously close to the ‘Severe’ category.

Other regions, including Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Noida, experienced 'Hazardous' AQI levels, signalling extreme air pollution.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon's AQI, though slightly lower, remained classified as 'Very Harmful', underscoring the region's ongoing air quality struggles.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

Flight Operations Disrupted in Delhi, Amritsar Due to Smog The deteriorating air quality has begun to impact air travel as well. Delhi Airport issued a warning stating that flights not compliant with CAT III standards could face disruptions during take-off and landing. While no flight cancellations have been reported thus far in Delhi airport, the advisory hinted at potential delays due to the dense fog blanketing the city.

The situation is more severe in Amritsar, where flights were cancelled as the city logged an AQI of 260 on Wednesday. This measurement, classified as 'Poor', indicated substantial air quality issues impacting visibility and travel.

Visibility Issues Hinder High-Profile Events Ludhiana also faced significant visibility challenges due to the smog. On Tuesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was unable to attend a scheduled conference after his aircraft failed to land at Halwara airport due to reduced visibility.

Smog Expands to Eastern India The air quality crisis is not confined to northern India. Reports from Assam indicate that parts of Nagaon district were also blanketed by smog, raising concerns about air quality in the eastern regions of the country. The spread of smog beyond typical industrial and urban centres points to a larger, pervasive issue of air pollution affecting diverse parts of India.