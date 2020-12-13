Smog engulfs Delhi, dense fog to hover over the city for next 3 days

A thick layer of smog shrouded parts of Delhi and its neighbouring region on Sunday morning decreasing visibility significantly. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that dense fog will continue to hover over the city for the next three days.

As per IMD, visibility was below 200 metres early in the morning.

#WATCH I Delhi: Smog envelopes parts of the national capital; visuals from Ring Road near Burari pic.twitter.com/8b0eZfEQHb — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

Rains on Saturday increased moisture content in the air that led to "dense" fog in parts of the city, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, told PTI .

"Moderate to very dense fog is predicted for the next two days," Srivastava added.

On Saturday, IMD tweeted, dense to very dense fog will be seen in isolated pockets of UP for the next 5 days and over Uttarakhand for the next 3 days. Dense fog will be seen in isolated pockets over plains of HP, north Rajasthan, north MP next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi next 3 days.

Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over UP next 5 days and over Uttarakhand next 3 days. Dense fog in isolated pockets over plains of HP, north Rajasthan, north MP next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi next 3 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 12, 2020

On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius. The mercury is likely to dip below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly.

These winds blow from snow-laden western Himalayas towards the plains.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday and is likely to improve due to favourable wind speed, a government forecasting agency said.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was 351 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 356 on Saturday and 295 on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

