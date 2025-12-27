Smog returns to Delhi: AQI slips to ‘very poor’ range, 51% flight delays at IGI airport as haze reduces visibility

Smog returned to Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning as multiple locations witnessed ‘Severe’ air quality. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded to be 359 at 11:05 AM, falling in ‘Very poor’ range. The short-lived relief from toxic air quality came to an end on 26 December when the city registered 333 AQI, with primary pollutants being PM10 and PM2.5.

Thick smog and hazardous air reduced visibility considerably, impacting flight operations and disrupting day to day life. Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport reported 51% delayed departures on Saturday at 11:00 AM with average departure delay time being around 17 minutes, according to flightradar24 data.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 7 out of 40 monitoring stations across the national capital recorded AQI in ‘Severe’ range. Locations with worst air quality are listed below.

Vivek Vihar - 423 Anand Vihar - 419 Jahangirpuri - 419 Nehru Nagar - 412 Shadipur - 407 Wazirpur - 406 Rohini - 406 Meanwhile, as many as 24 stations recorded ‘Very poor’ AQI on 27 December as fog trapped pollutants. To address the issue, Stage 3 anti-pollution measures of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III are in place. Unfavourable weather conditions exacerbated the problem of air pollution. Smog-like situation prevails due to a combination of cold weather, calm winds and dense fog.

CAQM revokes GRAP Stage IV curbs The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on 24 December relaxed the strictest pollution controls after air quality improved to “Poor” from “Severe+” category. It lifted GRAP Stage IV curbs as AQI improved due to “high winds and favorable meteorological conditions.”

However, the Commission noted the possibility of deterioration in air quality in the coming days due to western disturbances, citing air quality forecast of India Meteorological department: “Air Quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggests an increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in the coming days.”