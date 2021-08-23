Smog towers ‘quick fix’, no scientific evidence they tackle pollution long-term: experts

A Delhi government statement said the smog tower is based on a downdraft air-flow model. Its 40 huge fans will suck air from the top of a special type of canopy structure and release clean air filtered through novel geometry filters, it said. Since it's a new technology, it is being implemented on an experimental basis. Tata Projects Limited (TPL) built the smog tower with technical support from IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi, which will analyse its data.