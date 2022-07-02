This is the second incident in two weeks when a fire incident occurred in a SpiceJet aircraft. On June 19, a similar incident happened on Patna to Delhi flight
On the Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight, passengers noticed smoke inside the plane on Saturday. The smoke was detected inside the plane when the aircraft was passing 5000 ft, the airline spokesperson said. The SpiceJet aircraft then returned safely to Delhi airport, the airline said in a statement.
The SG-2862 flight which took off from Delhi at 6:15 am for Jabalpur, landed back at 7:00 am at the Delhi airport. "On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked," the SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI news agency.
Saurabh Chhabra, a Delhi to Jabalpur passenger seated at 12C, told ANI, "Soon after the flight took off, there was a panic situation in the plane as passengers were having trouble breathing inside."
The agency also shared a video showing how passengers were fanning themselves with newspapers and airline booklets as the smoke entered the cabin.
This is the second incident in two weeks when a fire incident occurred in a SpiceJet aircraft. On June 19, a similar incident happened on Patna to Delhi flight.
The fire in the plane was noticed when the aircraft was between Khagaul and Phulwarisharif, which is 2 nautical miles from the Patna airport. Thereafter, the aircraft was landed at the Patna airport after smoke was noticed from one of the left engines of the airplane.
On June 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3724, PAT - GAU.During the takeoff roll, the Fuselage door warning light was illuminated. Subsequently, the take-off was rejected and the aircraft returned to the bay.
On June 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3724, PAT - GAU.During the takeoff roll, the Fuselage door warning light was illuminated. Subsequently, the take-off was rejected and the aircraft returned to the bay.