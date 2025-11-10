Smoke billows from private jet's engine at Kolkata airport, plane returns to taxi bay

Just before taking off at the Kolkata airport, a private jet returned to the taxi bay after smoke was seen billowing from its engine on Monday morning, officials said.

The pilot immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC), which instructed him to halt and return to the taxi bay, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Also Read | Private jet loses control during takeoff, collapses in Farrukhabad

Airport authorities at the NSC Bose International Airport swiftly brought the situation under control, they added.

According to airport sources, the private jet with six passengers on board was taxing towards the runway for take-off when the pilot of another aircraft noticed smoke emanating from its engine.

Director of Kolkata airport C Pattovi said the aircraft was thoroughly inspected, but no technical issues or signs of fire were detected.

After detailed checks, the private jet was cleared for departure, and it took off shortly after 11 am, Pattovi said.

On Sunday night, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata had made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport, following an “engine malfunction” mid-air, the officials said.