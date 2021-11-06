Smoke, cries, panic at Ahmednagar hospital as fire engulfed ICU; most victims senior citizens

There were 15 patients on ventilator or oxygen. "Saving them was the priority. But due to their critical condition, to remove the oxygen support and bring them out was a tough decision," he said. "After discussion, we decided to bring them out anyhow and later put them back on oxygen or other support systems," he added. There was smoke everywhere, and a senior fire brigade official said that rather than flames, the smoke might have proven more lethal. Most of those who died were aged between 65 to 83, according to hospital officials. After a devastating blaze at a COVID-19 hospital in Nashik earlier this year, a fire audit had been carried out at this hospital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}