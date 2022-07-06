Smoke detected in Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight's cabin, DGCA begins probe

Officials said the cabin crew observed smoke in the cabin after the A320 aircraft landed
All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely
Cabin crew of a Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight (A320Neo aircraft) reported that smoke was detected in the cabin during Taxi In after landing on 5 July, Tuesday, the DGCA informed.
All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely, a spokesperson for IndiGo informed.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, the officials added.
IndiGo airlines have not yet issued a response in this matter.
Officials said the cabin crew observed smoke in the cabin after the A320 aircraft landed.
IndiGo has also been in the news recently, when a student's luggage was delivered to her hostel gate after civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia intervened.
On 1 July, a student said that she had to travel to four different airports in less than 24 hours to reach her destination and when she finally reached, she found out that her luggage wasn't delivered.
Recently, several IndiGo flights across the country were delayed on Saturday due to the non-availability of crew members. "The delay was due to the late arrival of the incoming aircraft which disrupted the rotation of the aircraft. We hope you will understand that many factors are beyond our control that determines our flight schedule," IndiGo had tweeted.
This incidents comes at a time when it has been reported that a Bangkok-bound Vistara flight to Delhi landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on 5 July on a single-engine.
The airline said one of the engines had developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.
Flight mishap incidents have increased in frequency in the recent past, which has forced the DGCA to take charge of the situation.
On Wednesday, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet after the airlines company witnessed eight malfunction incident within a span of eighteen days. An audit of SpiceJet conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in September 2021 found that the airline's component suppliers were not being paid on regular basis, leading to a shortage of spares.
On 2 July, on a Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight, passengers noticed smoke inside the plane.
