National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

After his vaccination, the Jammu and Kashmir leader took to Twitter thanking the medical team for their service.

"Got my first dose of the Covid vaccine this morning. It was a smooth and painless affair. I am grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Got my 1st dose of the #COVIDvaccine this morning. It was a smooth & painless affair. I’m grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today. pic.twitter.com/ggxy9nkEcp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 7, 2021

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, weeks after getting the first dose of a vaccine post which he was shifted to AIIMS in Delhi.

His son Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter and informed that the 85-year-old NC chief is symptomatic. Later, it was informed that the NC chief is doing well.

"My father has asked me to convey his deep gratitude to all our colleagues for these prayers & all the messages he has been receiving. He is responding well to the treatment and is getting better," Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.

The third phase of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age started on 1 April. India started the Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on 2 February. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

