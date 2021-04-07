OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Smooth and painless': Omar Abdullah gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

After his vaccination, the Jammu and Kashmir leader took to Twitter thanking the medical team for their service.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Got my first dose of the Covid vaccine this morning. It was a smooth and painless affair. I am grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, weeks after getting the first dose of a vaccine post which he was shifted to AIIMS in Delhi.

His son Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter and informed that the 85-year-old NC chief is symptomatic. Later, it was informed that the NC chief is doing well.

"My father has asked me to convey his deep gratitude to all our colleagues for these prayers & all the messages he has been receiving. He is responding well to the treatment and is getting better," Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.

The third phase of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age started on 1 April. India started the Covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The RBI kept the repo rate or its key lending rate at 4% while the reverse repo rate or its borrowing rate was left unchanged at 3.35%.Premium Premium

RBI to hike ways and means advances limit for states by 46%

1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
The drug consignment and two AK-47 rifles besides ammunition recovered from the Pakistani smuggler, who was shot dead near the Kakkar border outpost on the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)Premium Premium

Pakistani smuggler killed in Amritsar along IB, 22 kg heroin and 2 AK 47s seized

1 min read . 11:43 AM IST
The RBI kept repo rate or its key lending rate at 4% while the reverse repo rate or its borrowing rate was left unchanged at 3.35%.Premium Premium

RBI announces a massive Rs1 trillion G-sec purchase programme

1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
The RBI has kept policy rates unchanged on Wednesday.Premium Premium

RBI committee to help ARCs realize their full potential

2 min read . 11:24 AM IST

In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on 2 February. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout