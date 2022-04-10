Smriti Irani confronted by Congress leader in flight over fuel, gas price hike

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All India Mahila Congress acting president Netta D’Souza on Sunday posted a short video of the incident on Twitter where she asks Women and Child Development Minister Irani about the rising prices of cooking gas and petrol
Union minister Smriti Irani got in a verbal tiff with the acting president of the Mahila Congress Netta D’Souza about the rise in fuel prices on Indigo's Delhi-Guwahati flight on Sunday.
Sharing a video about the exchange, D'Souza wrote: "Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, enroute to Guwahati. When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people’s misery!"
In the video, the Congress leader can be heard saying: “Happy Bihu without stoves, without gas, with increased rates."
While Irani initially said D'Souza was "blocking the way", she added: "Ma’am please don’t lie… You are misappropriating." She later says that she is being "accosted".
Irani also stated that the Centre is helping the poor through social welfare schemes and by providing free amenities including Covid-19 vaccines.
D'Souza was later quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that she was disappointed to hear the minister's response.
“It was very disappointing to hear that just because they (government) administered vaccines and distributed ration cards, it justifies the gas prices doubling or fuel price rising. There is no logical reasoning to this," she said, adding that even though the government dubbed the Covid-19 vaccines as free, “the common man still had to pay for them".
She said that in 2014 before the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, the rate of gas was increased from ₹415 to ₹435 and Irani protested against the hike.
“As a citizen of the country, it’s my duty to bring it to the notice of the minister who must have forgotten what she did (protest) earlier… Was that just a gimmick to get into power?" D’Souza said.
After the incident, an IndiGo spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "We are aware of the matter on flight 6E262 DEL-GAU on 10 April 2022 and it is currently under investigation. We would like to confirm no IndiGo employees were involved in this matter."
