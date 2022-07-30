Smriti Irani disrespected President Droupadi Murmu: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Union Minister Smriti Irani was yelling the name of President Droupadi Murmu without using title "Madame or Smt" for the highest constitution post of the country during her address in the Parliament, said Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He said that this manner was not proper with the status and position of the President of India, according to new agency ANI.

