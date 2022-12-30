Smriti Irani invited to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Smriti Irani invited to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra2 min read . 05:47 AM IST
Congress leader Deepak Singh informed that the invitation has been handed over to Irani's secretary Naresh Sharma at her camp office in Gauriganj on Wednesday.
Congress leader Deepak Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani inviting her to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, according to the news agency PTI.
He informed that the invitation has been handed over to Irani's secretary Naresh Sharma at her camp office in Gauriganj on Wednesday.
The former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) said he was directed by the senior leaders of his party to invite everyone to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
"I thought that Amethi MP Smriti Zubin Irani should be given an invitation letter before anybody else," he said as quoted by PTI.
Asked about the invite, district president of the BJP Durgesh Tripathi said there was no question of the Amethi MP or any other worker of the party joining the yatra.
“The BJP always works on the concept of a united India. India has never been broken, so where did this talk of uniting it come from," he asked.
Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad on January 3.
This came after Smriti Irani dared Rahul Gandhi to contest from the Amethi seat in 2024 elections when Congress leader Ajay Rai used derogatory language against her.
Rai took a jibe at Irani and said that she only comes to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoke a sharp response from the BJP.
After this, Irani hit back at the Congress leader and questioned the diminishing language used against her by a Congress leader and said that the top brass needs to get a new scriptwriter for the party leaders.
“Heard@RahulGandhi, you have announced to contest from Amethi in 2024 in an indecent manner from one of your provincial leaders. So can I take it for sure that you will contest from Amethi? Will you not run to the second seat? Aren't you afraid??? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic goons a new speechwriter," she tweeted.
(With PTI inputs)