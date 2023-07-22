'Congress is a mute spectator to killings of people in Bengal': Smriti Irani

'Congress is a mute spectator to killings of people in Bengal': Smriti Irani2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani criticizes Congress for being silent on issues like violence in West Bengal, a half-naked video from Malda, and violence against women in Rajasthan. This comes as her government faces backlash for not addressing ethnic clashes in Manipur.
Union Minister Smriti Irani has taken a dig at the Congress party for remaining a "mute spectator" on issues such as violence during West Bengal Panchayat poll, a half-naked video from Malda, and violence against women in Rajasthan.
Yesterday, "INDIA" placards appeared in the Lok Sabha with members of the newly formed opposition alliance waving them as they pressed for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur.
"Manipur is burning, PM speak about it" read a placard waved by a Congress member in the well of the House.
The opposition alliance is scheduled to stage a joint dharna near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex on Monday.
The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.
More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured in the violence so far. Recently, a shock from the violence-hit state has jolted the country, showing two women being paraded naked by a mob.
One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man who had served in the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment and even fought in the Kargil War.