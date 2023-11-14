Smriti Irani on Akashvani: Union minister to host weekly one-hour show on AIR
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will host a show for Akashvani celebrating the incredible tales of empowerment of women with the aid of initiatives of the Government, and their role in shaping the lives of women in India, government said in a release on Tuesday.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will host a show for Akashvani celebrating the incredible tales of empowerment of women with the aid of initiatives of the Government, and their role in shaping the lives of women in India, government said in a release on Tuesday.