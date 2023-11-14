Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Smriti Irani on Akashvani: Union minister to host weekly one-hour show on AIR

Smriti Irani on Akashvani: Union minister to host weekly one-hour show on AIR

ANI

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will host a show for Akashvani celebrating the incredible tales of empowerment of women with the aid of initiatives of the Government, and their role in shaping the lives of women in India, government said in a release on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani prepares tea for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the residence of a worker

As per the release, the stories celebrate the success of women in diverse fields including entrepreneurship, skill development, sports, health and finance. The weekly one-hour show 'Nai Soch Nai Kahani--A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani' will be broadcast on India's largest broadcaster Akashvani every Wednesday from 9 AM to 10 AM.

The first show will be aired on November 15, Thursday, on Akashvani Gold 100.1 MHz in Delhi. It will also be aired by the Akashvani stations across the country. The show will be available on the NewsOnAIR app, on Akashvani website www.newsonair.gov.in, on the Akashvani YouTube channel @airnewsofficial and on its various social media platforms.

The first show will feature women from start-ups and self-made businesswomen who will share their stories of success and how they are taking advantage of government initiatives in their endeavours. The show will also feature senior officials of various Central Government Ministries who will describe how to access the benefits of different government schemes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 07:18 PM IST
