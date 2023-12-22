Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani defended her "menstruation not handicap" remark, asking, "Why should a woman's menstrual cycle be known to her employer". In an interview with news agency ANI on Thursday, Irani said that by making menstrual leave a mandate, she does not want women to face discrimination and harassment at the workplace over it.

She said, "For you to mandate (menstrual leave across all segments) and make it lawfully implemented, people have to report implementation. Imagine a scenario in private sector. When somebody has to implement it, your HR guy has to know, you accounts guy has to know...why should a women's menstrual cycle be known to the employer." "Imagine if it's a single women...who choses not to take those leaves that she is supposed to be granted. Can you imagine the harassments that women will have to face...Imagine a floor with 20,000 women... we are creating new barriers for discriminating women," Smriti Irani said. Irani, however, noted that such leaves are "part of the law, but it is only under the context of medical leaves". She said, "Under the Occupational safety and health standard rules of 2020, a medical leave is already provided for". 'If you have severe pain…' Irani went on to respond to the critics who said some women have to suffer severe pain during the menstrual cycle. She said, "If you look at challenge with regard to severe pain, it's an indication of hormonal and chemical imbalance or (it has) a genetic inclination to it...which means you need a doctor immediately...you can't self-medicate, specially when you are above the age of 25."

‘Which gay men have a menstrual cycle?’

The Union minister further took on MP Manoj Kumar Jha who had asked her the question on menstrual leave in Parliament during 2023 Winter Session. One of the questions was: "Whether the policy contains provisions to promote and provide for menstrual hygiene among LGBTQIA+ community"

Reacting to this query, Irani said, "Which gay men have a menstrual cycle?...Why would you ask me a question about providing menstrual hygiene for gay men"

Smriti Irani had earlier advocated against ‘paid menstruation leave and said that menstruation is not a “handicap" and therefore does not warrant a “paid leave policy".

The minister had said, “As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey...We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation".

