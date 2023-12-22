Smriti Irani on period leaves: 'Why should employer know women's menstrual cycle, see doctor if...'
Responding to the debate over mandatory period leaves for women, Union minister Smriti Irani said that such leaves are “part of the law, but it is only under the context of medical leaves”.
Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani defended her "menstruation not handicap" remark, asking, "Why should a woman's menstrual cycle be known to her employer". In an interview with news agency ANI on Thursday, Irani said that by making menstrual leave a mandate, she does not want women to face discrimination and harassment at the workplace over it.
‘Which gay men have a menstrual cycle?’
The Union minister further took on MP Manoj Kumar Jha who had asked her the question on menstrual leave in Parliament during 2023 Winter Session. One of the questions was: "Whether the policy contains provisions to promote and provide for menstrual hygiene among LGBTQIA+ community"
Reacting to this query, Irani said, "Which gay men have a menstrual cycle?...Why would you ask me a question about providing menstrual hygiene for gay men"
Smriti Irani had earlier advocated against ‘paid menstruation leave and said that menstruation is not a “handicap" and therefore does not warrant a “paid leave policy".
The minister had said, “As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey...We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation".
