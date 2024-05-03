Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli is ‘victory’ for people in Amethi
Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at the Congress party and said that Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli is a ‘victory’ for the people of Amethi.
On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that the Congress party had accepted defeat from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after not fielding any member from the Gandhi family to contest the seat.
