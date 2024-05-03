Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at the Congress party and said that Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli is a ‘victory’ for the people of Amethi.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that the Congress party had accepted defeat from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after not fielding any member from the Gandhi family to contest the seat.

After a week of suspense and speculation, the Congress party announced on May 3 the candidacy of Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, to contest the Amethi seat.

“No member of the Gandhi family contesting from Amethi in itself is an indication that Congress has accepted its defeat from Amethi even before elections," reported ANI, quoting Smriti Irani.

Smriti Irani, the BJP candidate and incumbent MP from Amethi, defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The Congress party has fielded Rahul Gandhi against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh for the Raebareli seat, which his mother, Sonia Gandhi, held.

Smriti Irani said that Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli is a “victory" for the people of Amethi.

"I want to assure the people of Amethi that the Modi government will return, and we will continue to work for people here, with development being the centre of our focus," she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a swipe at the grand old party and said that Rahul Gandhi was so scared of Amethi that he was running towards Raebareli.

"I had already said in the Parliament that their (Congress) biggest leader will not dare to fight elections, and she will run away. She ran away to Rajasthan and came to the Rajya Sabha. I had already said that the Shehzada was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as the polling was completed in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat. He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli. They ask everyone 'daro mat'. Today, I also ask them, daro mat, bhago mat," ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Rahul Gandhi currently represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha. He is contesting again from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

