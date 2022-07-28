The alleged verbal duel that went down between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani on Thursday, took all the attention away from the reason why BJP leaders protested against Sonia Gandhi. Several narratives emerged out of what happened during the commotion which saw NCP leader Supriya Sule and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra take Gandhi away from the situation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}