Smriti Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. In early 2010, Irani was appointed National Secretary of BJP and on 24 June, she was appointed All India President of the BJP's women's wing, BJP Mahila Morcha. In 2011, Irani was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Parliament). In 2014, Irani contested the general assembly election from Amethi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. At that time, Irani lost to Gandhi by 1,07,923 votes, a 12.32% margin. In the same year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government appointed her as the Minister of Human Resource Development in his cabinet. However, in the 2016 cabinet reshuffle, Irani was assigned to the Ministry of Textiles. In July 2017, she was handed the additional charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (India) when former Minister Venkaiah Naidu resigned from the ministry to take part in vice-presidential elections.