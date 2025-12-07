Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding with Palash Muchhal called off, says ‘time to move forward’

Indian cricketer and vice-captain of the women's team, Smriti Mandhana, has broken her silence surrounding her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, saying that the wedding has been cancelled and requesting privacy. "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be.

Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," she added.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana’s new post fuels speculation after wedding delay with Palash

Soon after the cricketer released her statement, Palash also issued a statement saying that he was moving on from his relationship with Smriti. He further warned of legal action against those “spreading false and defamatory content” about him on social media.

"I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs," Palash Muchhal said in a statement.

"I truly hope we, as a society, lear to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip,whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time," he concluded.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding controversy The Indian cricketer’s wedding has been making headlines ever since reports emerged that his father fell ill on the wedding day — November 23 — forcing the celebrations to be postponed. Soon after, his fiancé Palash was also rushed to hospital due to severe stress. With both families facing simultaneous health emergencies, they agreed to call off the ceremony for the time being.

Smriti got engaged to Palash after the composer surprised her with a proposal at DY Patil Stadium, the venue that hosted the Women’s World Cup final.