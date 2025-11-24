Smriti Mandhana’s fiance Palash Muchhal hospitalised a day after her father’s health scare: Report

Indian women’s cricket team superstar Smriti Mandhana’s fiancé was rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated. According to a report by NDTV, he had to be taken to a private hospital due to a viral infection and increased acidity. The report added that the issue was not serious, and after receiving treatment, he left the hospital and returned to the hotel.

This comes a day after the cricketer’s wedding functions were halted when her father showed heart-attack-like symptoms, prompting family members to rush him to hospital. Smriti’s father remains hospitalised but is in a stable condition and recovering.

Smriti Mandhana 's father health update: Smriti Mandhana’s family doctor, Dr Naman Shah, said a medical team is closely monitoring her father’s condition. He added that if Mr Mandhana shows the expected improvement, he may be discharged later today.

"At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana got left-sided chest pain, we call it 'angina' in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation," he told PTI.

"Blood pressure is also elevated, efforts are on to lower it. The whole team is monitoring. If situation exacerbates, we will have to do angiography. Smriti and her family are in contact with us."

When will the wedding take place? The wedding date is yet to be decided. No new date has been announced, and the ceremony has been postponed indefinitely.

Over the past few days, social media had been flooded with videos and photos from the couple’s film-like pre-wedding celebrations. The festivities had been in full swing, featuring traditional ceremonies such as the Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet. To add a fun element, the couple had also arranged a light-hearted Bride Team vs Groom Team cricket match, bringing plenty of laughter and excitement for the guests.