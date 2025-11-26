Smriti Mandhana's father discharged from hospital, stable as wedding remains on hold: Report

Amid the speculation over the postponement of the wedding of cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, reports on Wednesday said that the cricketer's father had been discharged from the hospital.

Advertisement

As per a report by India TV, Smriti's father Shrinivas was discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre on Tuesday morning.

The report added that the cricketer's father was completely stable and out of danger, with doctors finding no blockages after an angiography.

Smriti Mandhana's father was admitted to the hospital in Sangli, the cricketer's hometown, on Sunday after suffering heart-attack like symptoms.

The health scare led to an indefinite postponement of the wedding, which was slated to be held on the same day, on 23 November.

However, despite the discharge, the wedding remains on hold for now and further updates are awaited: “no additional information related to the new wedding date has been provided by either of the families yet,” read the report.

Advertisement

Wedding plans Smriti and Palash's wedding plans took a hit after the health scare for Srinivas, following which the to-be-groom was also admitted to the hospital.

At the time, Palash's mother Amita spoke to Hindustan Times, telling the publication that the composer was close to the cricketer's father and decided to put the wedding on hold when Shrinivas fell ill, postponing the celebrations until he got better.

Subsequently, Palash himself suffered ill health and had to be hospitalised: “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress,” Amita was quoted as saying by HT.

Advertisement

That said, there remains no clarity on whether Muchhal has been discharged now, with updates from the family awaited.

Speculation continues While fans await an update on the much-anticipated wedding, social media has been abuzz with rumours of a break-up between the women's cricket star and the music composer.

Online rumours suggest that Muchhal cheated on the cricketer, with supposed screenshots shared online showing leaked chats of him allegedly flirting with a woman named Mary D’Costa.