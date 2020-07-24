Smuggled cigarettes worth more than 66 lakh seized at Delhi's IGI Airport

Smuggled cigarettes worth more than ₹66 lakh seized at Delhi's IGI Airport1 min read . 07:51 PM IST
The 13 passengers, who smuggled the cigarettes, were travelling from Dubai to Delhi
The Delhi Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airpor, has booked a case of smuggling of foreign cigarettes ("3700 Dandas") without pictorial warning imprinted on them on 23 July, 2020 by 13 Indian passengers stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19. The passengers were travelling from Dubai to Delhi via Flight No. EK-510 and arrived at 09:05 am on 23.07.2020 at T-3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. These 13 Indian passengers were intercepted after they had crossed the Green Channel.
The said recovered cigarettes have been seized under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962. The collective value of the seized goods is ₹66,60,000, Ministry of Finance said in a release on Friday.
The 13 Indian passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are under progress.
