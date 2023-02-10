Smuggling could hinder India’s march to $40 trillion economy under Amrit Kaal: Report
Over 10 years, the tax loss to the government because of illicit trade has jumped by 163% to reach a mammoth ₹58,521 crore for 5 key industries
New Delhi: The magnitude of smuggling and the consequent loss to the country’s economy might become a roadblock in India’s march towards a $40 trillion economy under the government’s vision of Amrit Kaal, a report said.
