Govt in talks with BSF as rice, sugar smuggling rises after export ban

“India is in a comfortable position as far as the sugar inventory is concerned. Sugar production in the 2022-23 (October-September) season is seen not to be less than 33 mt against the domestic consumption of 27.5 mt. Mills in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already started crushing sugar in the special season and we may get about 300,000-400,000 tonnes of additional sugar in the special season (July-September). Hence, there is no room for domestic supply shortage," the expert added.