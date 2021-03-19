Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the master plan of the Durga Bhawan and extended Mata Vaishno Devi shrine area.

As per a statement, an MoU was also signed between Shrine Board and CPWD (Central Public Works Department) for the construction of a Durga Bhawan.

Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, was briefed about the master plan of the Bhawan, salient features of Durga Bhawan, planning and design for intermediate locations, architectural codes and other relevant details of the project.

The Lt Governor directed the CEO of the shrine board to ensure timely completion of the Durga Bhawan so that pilgrims could benefit from the facility at the earliest. He further directed that a PERT chart be formulated and strictly followed for time-bound construction of the facility.

"The buildings should have adequate provision for harnessing clean energy, recycling of wastewater, setting up of STPs, with provision for the best possible facilities for the pilgrims," Sinha was quoted as saying in the statement.

It was informed during the meeting that the Durga Bhawan would have adequate facilities for the visiting pilgrims such as lockers, toilets, blankets, ready-to-eat snacks and beverages, besides provision of elevators.

The building will be earthquake resistant and the top terrace will be at the level of the existing track of the Bhawan which will be covered with an aesthetically designed roof for a clear valley view and as an additional resting place for the convenience of the pilgrims.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

