SN Pradhan appointed as NCB chief till August 2024

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) later directed the concerned wing for the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointment of Satya Narayan Pradhan to the post of Director-General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on deputation basis, "with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post and till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier".