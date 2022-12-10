Snake found in Dubai-bound AI Express plane's cargo; DGCA orders probe

Snake found in Dubai-bound AI Express plane's cargo; DGCA orders probe1 min read . 09:59 PM IST
The aviation regulatory body, the DGCA, has ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident.
The aviation regulatory body, the DGCA, has ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident.
A snake was found in a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight on Saturday. The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.
A snake was found in a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight on Saturday. The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.
"Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXW operated flight IX-343 (Calicut-Dubai). A snake was found in the cargo hold on arrival at Dubai," a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told ANI.
"Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXW operated flight IX-343 (Calicut-Dubai). A snake was found in the cargo hold on arrival at Dubai," a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told ANI.
"Passengers were safely deplaned and airport fire services were informed. The aircraft has been fumigated," another DGCA official told ANI.
"Passengers were safely deplaned and airport fire services were informed. The aircraft has been fumigated," another DGCA official told ANI.
The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident.
The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident.
"DGCA officials investigate the snake incident in the Air India Express plane," said the aviation body.
"DGCA officials investigate the snake incident in the Air India Express plane," said the aviation body.