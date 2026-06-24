Siya Goyal rang false snake alarm after failed push? Pune police reveal chilling details in Ketan Agrawal case

The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal has taken a new turn, with Pune Rural Police claiming that the alleged conspiracy to kill him may have begun during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31, news agency ANI reported.

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According to the police investigation, Ketan Agrawal and accused Siya Goyal had gone to the fort together. Officials claim that during the visit, Siya allegedly noticed Ketan sitting near the edge of the structure, and this is when she first thought about killing him.

Police have alleged that the fort later became the location linked to an attempted execution of the plan.

Police allege failed attempt on June 14

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to the suspicion of foul play in Ketan Agrawal's death? ⌵ Suspicion arose after discrepancies in Siya Goyal's statements and the discovery of a hooded man closely following the couple at Lohagad Fort. The investigation revealed that Siya had expressed reservations about her marriage to Ketan, leading police to believe that his death was not accidental. 2 Why did Siya Goyal allegedly conspire to kill Ketan Agrawal? ⌵ Siya Goyal allegedly conspired to kill Ketan due to her unwillingness to proceed with their marriage, as she wanted to continue her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, whom she did not want to marry either. 3 How did police initially classify Ketan Agrawal's death, and what changed? ⌵ Initially, Ketan Agrawal's death was classified as an accidental fall while trekking. However, following a family complaint and further investigation, police shifted the focus towards murder after uncovering a possible conspiracy involving Siya and Chetan. 4 What happened during the attempt on Ketan's life on June 14? ⌵ During the June 14 incident, Siya attempted to push Ketan from the fort, but he managed to save himself by holding onto nearby bushes. Siya then raised a false alarm about a snake to explain the situation. 5 Should families be concerned about the impact of personal relationships on safety? ⌵ Yes, families should be vigilant about the dynamics of personal relationships, as unresolved issues and pressures, like those seen in Siya and Ketan's case, can potentially lead to dangerous situations.

Police claim that an attempt was allegedly made on June 14, when Siya reportedly tried to push Ketan from the fort. The police said the attempt did not succeed, following which Siya allegedly raised an alarm about seeing a snake and later claimed that Ketan had fallen accidentally during the confusion.

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The police are examining these claims as part of their ongoing investigation into the case.

Also Read | New details emerge in Pune businessman's Lohagad death

The police have also claimed that Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary remained in frequent contact for several months. According to officials, the two allegedly exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls during this period.

Cops further claimed that before the incident, Siya and Chetan met at a cafe where they allegedly discussed the plan and identified possible spots at the fort from where Ketan could be pushed.

Police claim relationship angle behind alleged conspiracy Siya allegedly did not want to marry Ketan Agrawal and allegedly planned his elimination with the help of Chetan Chaudhary.

Police said Siya and Chetan first met at a Diwali party last year and later became close friends. The probe suggests that the two remained connected over the following months and allegedly discussed plans to kill Ketan.

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Also Read | Siya tried to push Ketan down Lohagad Fort four days before the murder: Family

Police have claimed that Siya wanted more time for herself and was not willing to move ahead with the marriage despite pressure from her family. Police further said that while Siya had developed a close bond with Chetan and liked him, she was also not ready to marry him at that point.

The police suspect that Siya allegedly wanted to remove Ketan from her life while continuing her relationship with Chetan.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody until June 29.

Also Read | Siya tried to push Ketan down Lohagad Fort four days before the murder: Family

Why was Ketan killed Police said the motive appeared to stem from Siya's relationship with Chetan and her unwillingness to proceed with the marriage to Ketan.

"During the interrogation, Chetan was asked why they did not consider running away and instead chose to eliminate Ketan. According to him, Siya was not in favour of calling off the engagement and eloping with Chetan, as she thought doing so would bring disrespect to her family," he said.

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(With inputs from news agency ANI)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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