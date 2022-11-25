Snake slithers away with slipper, video viral: Watch

Snake slithers away with slipper, video viral: Watch1 min read . 05:58 PM IST
- The location of the video is still unknown and it was shared by an officer of Indian Forest Services (IFS), Parveen Kaswan
When it comes to reptiles, snakes are one of the most lethal in the category. But, in a video that is doing rounds on social media, a long, dangerous snake can be seen swiftly moving, picking up a slipper with its jaws and leaving, while the bystanders laugh hysterically.
When it comes to reptiles, snakes are one of the most lethal in the category. But, in a video that is doing rounds on social media, a long, dangerous snake can be seen swiftly moving, picking up a slipper with its jaws and leaving, while the bystanders laugh hysterically.
“I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location," tweeted Parveen Kaswan with the video.
“I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location," tweeted Parveen Kaswan with the video.
The location of the video is still unknown and it was shared by an officer of Indian Forest Services (IFS), Parveen Kaswan. The officer who is also a conservationist is a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The location of the video is still unknown and it was shared by an officer of Indian Forest Services (IFS), Parveen Kaswan. The officer who is also a conservationist is a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The users on Twitter had varied reactions to the video with some claiming that the slippers were stuck to its fangs. “The footage definitely looks hilarious but snakes never grab and run(slither)away with chappals. I guess the chappal got stuck to its fangs. What would he do?" tweeted user Sonali Das.
The users on Twitter had varied reactions to the video with some claiming that the slippers were stuck to its fangs. “The footage definitely looks hilarious but snakes never grab and run(slither)away with chappals. I guess the chappal got stuck to its fangs. What would he do?" tweeted user Sonali Das.
“May be it's fang or teeth got stuck in the chappal, and only with an external help the snake could save its fang from chappal. If so the reptile's life is threatened. Did the forest officials do anything to save the reptile?" tweeted CE Ajith Kumar.
“May be it's fang or teeth got stuck in the chappal, and only with an external help the snake could save its fang from chappal. If so the reptile's life is threatened. Did the forest officials do anything to save the reptile?" tweeted CE Ajith Kumar.
The IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shares a lot of pictures about wildlife and nature on Twitter. He shares pictures of various exotic species and asks his followers to guess the species. On Thursday, he shared a picture of an exotic species of snake.
The IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shares a lot of pictures about wildlife and nature on Twitter. He shares pictures of various exotic species and asks his followers to guess the species. On Thursday, he shared a picture of an exotic species of snake.
In the next tweet, the IFS officer provides details about the snake. The snake was Popes Green Viper Snake and is venomous species of the reptile. “Green vipers come in many species and it’s difficult to identify them by picture until you have not seen them from close. They are very photographic, remains in same pose for long time," the officer said.
In the next tweet, the IFS officer provides details about the snake. The snake was Popes Green Viper Snake and is venomous species of the reptile. “Green vipers come in many species and it’s difficult to identify them by picture until you have not seen them from close. They are very photographic, remains in same pose for long time," the officer said.