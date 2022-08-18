Snakebites kill 58,000; govt seeks national action plan

“Although, there is a standard treatment guideline for snakebite cases published by the health ministry, its implementation is very poor both at private and government health facilities. Almost 80% of snakebite mortality happens outside the hospital because of lack of awareness and delay in reaching hospital and because people opt for traditional therapies. We gave our input from a research perspective on snakebite, training and capacity building and what kind of infrastructure is required to deal with such cases," said Dr Joy Kumar Chakma, ICMR’s nodal scientist doing research on snakebites.