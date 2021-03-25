NEW DELHI: Snap Inc, the parent of Snapchat, on Thursday announced the launch of its first Snap Original ‘Phone Swap India’, a dating reality show where contestants swap their phones and find out about each other.

A 12-episode series in Hinglish, with English and Hindi subtitles, it will be available in the Discover section of the Snapchat app where content from partnered brands and creators is showcased.

The launch also marks its first non-English Snap Original globally. The company said there are more Snap Originals planned for India, including a new comedy series with Vir Das, and an exclusive series on rapper Raftaar with Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment.

“We have always believed in the importance of investing in a local content experience, working closely with local production partners, and are thrilled to launch Phone Swap India," said Vanessa Guthrie, head of Snap Originals. “This is our first Snap Original made for our Indian community."

Launched in 2018, Snap Originals has had over 100 series created so far. These are shows made exclusively for Snapchat which are vertical, full screen and created to reflect the diverse voices of its users. In 2020, the company said more than 70 million people in India watched Shows on Snapchat, and Snap’s daily active user base grew by over 150%.

For this show, Snap partnered with Colosceum Media to produce Phone Swap for India. The show is an adaptation of Phone Swap that’s already available in the US, and is one of the long-standing Snap Originals. In its 12th season, the show has garnered over 69 million unique viewers on Snapchat.

The show launch comes at a time the when short video market is booming in India. Snap also recently launched a TikTok-rival ‘Spotlight’ in India along with a $1 million fund for creators. With Spotlight and Snap Originals, the company has placed its bet on two different formats of short-form video content in India.

