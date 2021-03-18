Snapchat's Spotlight to intensify race for short video content in India

New Delhi: Snapchat launching its short video feature Spotlight in India is expected to heat up the competition among digital platforms for the 30- to 60-second video content which has garnered immense popularity amongst users and creators.

Snapchat's announcement come days after Instagram parent Facebook has allowed Indian creators to share their content of Reels on Facebook accounts resulting in higher visibility and reach.

Snapchat is competing with Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts along with homegrown platforms like Taka Tak and Moj to scoop up the market created by banned Chinese short video app TikTok. Its first target is to create a solid creator community therefore it is not only rewarding creators but also allowing them to post short videos anonymously apart from turning off the comments to check trolling. To woo creators /influencers to come and start using Spotlight, it has opened up its global $1 million fund for India under which viral short videos will get some money from the platform as reward.

"There will not be ads placed into Spotlight in India at launch, though we do anticipate that we will introduce ads in the coming months. When Snap Ads are introduced, they will be full screen and there won’t be public comments - just as with Snap Ads on the rest of the service. As always, we remain committed to delivering high RoI and a safe platform for our partners," said a Snapchat spokesperson.

Digital experts believe, with more platforms entering market, the biggest beneficiary would be the content creator ecosystem. A multi-platform approach will help creators build multiple revenue sources and create stronger online brand.

Sanket Audhi, creative director at digital agency Dentsu Webchutney said historically, verified creators and discover publishers were the only accounts with the ability to go viral on Snapchat but Spotlight will democratise creators because now anyone can go viral.

"With the kind of guidelines they have in place for which videos make it to Spotlight, it’s going to be a while before Indian creators are fully on-board with the idea. The million bucks do serve as a dangling carrot for creators to get with the program sooner," he added.

Pranay Swarup, CEO at influencer marketing agency Chtrbox believes that with most digital platforms having similar features (filters/music library), the real differentiator would the quality of their creator and influencer community.

"Unlike YouTube which shares a part of its revenue with creators, Instagram and other platforms are yet to adopt this model. It would be interesting to see how Snapchat integrates its $1 million daily fund in its larger business model and reward creators to stay on its platform," he added.

Digital executives also noted that Snapchat's entry will allow advertisers to adopt a multi-platform video strategy and rationalise budgets when it comes to short video marketing campaigns. However, Snapchat will not take away significant share especially from homegrown short video platforms.

“We cannot compare Snapchat with the new homegrown platforms as their TG is completely different. Global platforms such as Facebook/Snapchat user base comprises first wave of internet users in India while homegrown platforms are attracting new internet users who are coming from small cities," said Swarup.

"Brands that would like to influence a much younger audience are likely to give Snapchat a shot," said Siddharth Devnani, co-founder and director, SoCheers - an independent digital agency.

