Snapchat's Spotlight to intensify race for short video content in India

Snapchat is competing with Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts along with homegrown platforms like Taka Tak and Moj to scoop up the market created by banned Chinese short video app TikTok. Its first target is to create a solid creator community therefore it is not only rewarding creators but also allowing them to post short videos anonymously apart from turning off the comments to check trolling. To woo creators /influencers to come and start using Spotlight, it has opened up its global $1 million fund for India under which viral short videos will get some money from the platform as reward.

