Snapdeal Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka: Check dates, discounts and other details here
Snapdeal announces Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka with discounts ranging from 50-90% on various categories.
Snapdeal is set to launch first sale of the festive season called the Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka. The sale is scheduled to begin from 8 October-15 October. Currently, another Snapdeal's Toofani sale is going on which is set to end tomorrow i.e. on 1 October.
