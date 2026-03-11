Snow Alert! IMD predicts snowfall, hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh till March 16 — check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast isolated rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorms in several states across India. It also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir from March 10 to 12, which is expected to ease to isolated light precipitation between March 13 and 16.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to see isolated to scattered light rain or snowfall during March 10–16.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph are expected over Jammu and Kashmir on March 10–11, and over Himachal Pradesh on March 11–12 and March 14–16. Isolated light rain is also forecast for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from March 14–16; western Uttar Pradesh on March 15–16; western Rajasthan on March 14; and eastern Rajasthan on March 14–15.

Hailstorms are expected at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh on March 11–12. Additionally, heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on March 10–11, Arunachal Pradesh on March 12–13, and Assam and Meghalaya on March 14.

Rainfall with thunderstorms in Punjab, Bengal, and Sikkim till March 16 IMD predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph, is likely across several parts of India.

This includes Punjab from March 14–16, Odisha on March 10–11, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on March 13–14, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from March 10–13, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from March 10–12, and Bihar on March 11, 15, and 16.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected over Rajasthan on March 14, while Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep may experience rainfall on March 10. Overall, East India is likely to see similar weather conditions during March 10–16, according to IMD.

Heat wave warnings Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected in Gujarat on March 11. Heat wave conditions may also occur in isolated pockets of west Rajasthan and Vidarbha, north Konkan on March 11, and Gujarat on March 12.

Additionally, hot and humid conditions are likely in isolated coastal areas of Gujarat from March 11–13.

Delhi weather today The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi today, with maximum temperatures ranging from 35°C to 37°C and minimum temperatures between 17°C and 19°C. The minimum temperature is expected to be 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal at most locations and over 5°C above normal at some places, while the maximum temperature will be markedly above normal (5°C or more) across most areas.