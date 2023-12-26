Snow blanket covers Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg | Watch video

Gulmarg, one of the main attractions in Jammu and Kashmir, has attracted a huge influx of tourists as snow blankets enhanced the scenic beauty of the Himalayan mountains. People from across the world visit Gulmarg during peak months of winter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snowfall and other adventure activities including skiing, snow skating, snow cycling, and the Khelo India event, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, youth sports and services, and the Department of Tourism increase tourists' attraction towards Gulmarg.

Hoteliers have received guidelines from administrators regarding good arrangements including furnishing, proper electricity heating, arrangements, regular hot water supply, and quality food at their restaurants.

Taxi operators and other service providers have received instructions from the government regarding proper services to tourists and maintaining the rates so that they too can earn their livelihood during the winter tourist season.

Officials said that minimum temperatures continued to dip at night in most parts of Kashmir even as dense fog disrupted early morning life for the second consecutive day in the Valley on Tuesday.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, officials said. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town saw the mercury settle at minus 2.0 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31.

However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

