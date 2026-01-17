Romshoo said climate change is driven primarily by industrialisation elsewhere. “Across the globe, greenhouse gases are produced through industry, transport and energy generation. When gases like carbon dioxide and methane accumulate in the atmosphere, they trap heat and raise temperatures. That process is happening mainly in highly industrialised regions. But in Kashmir, Ladakh and much of the Indian Himalayan region, we do not have heavy industry that can significantly alter the atmosphere. Yet we are among the first to feel the consequences."