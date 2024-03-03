Multiple avalanche incidents reported in different villages. Chenab river flow obstructed. Life disrupted in several districts due to snowfall affecting essential services.

Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district received snowfall for the second straight day on Sunday. According to reports, heavy snow and rainfall in Himachal Pradesh have triggered over half a dozen avalanches and landslides, leading to closure of over 500 roads, including five national highways. Around 290 roads have been closed in Lahaul and Spiti alone.

Seventy-five roads have been shut in in Kinnaur, 72 in Chamba, 35 in Shimla, 18 in Kullu, 16 in Mandi, one each in Kangra and Sirmaur districts, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Residents of adjoining villages of Jobrang, Rapi, Jasrath, Tarand and Tharot have been advised to stay cautious and inform the nearest police post in case of emergency. Some shops were buried in an avalanche at Tandi Bridge in Lahaul subdivision.

Incidents of multiple avalanche occurred in Lahaul and Spiti at Seli Nallah in Rashel village, Faldi Nallah in Jobrang, Cho Veer Mod in Lohni and Tatha Nallah near Udaipur village. An avalanche was also reported near Karcham helipad in Sangla in Kinnaur district.

The flow of Chenab river was also obstructed following an avalanche at Dara Waterfall near Jasrat village in Lahaul and Spiti. The district, located at a high altitude, reported heavy snowfall in the past 24 hours.

People are advised not to travel to upper Shimla areas as the roads have become slippery following snowfall, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap told PTI on Sunday.

He added that work is underway to clear the blocked roads and resume traffic movement.

In parts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba, life was disrupted as heavy snowfall disrupted electricity and communication. A total of 2,563 transformers are out of order in the state and 72 water supply schemes have been disrupted, according to the emergency operation centre.

Three houses, one each in Lahaul and Spiti, Solan and Sirmaur and Kullu were damaged due to snow, rain and lightning. Supply of essential commodities like milk, bread, vegetables and newspaper was affected in Upper Shimla region.

According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological department here, Rohtang received the maximum snowfall in the state in the past 24 hours, measuring 150 cm.

Chitkul and Atal Tunnel recorded 120 cm deep snow, Solang 75 cm, Khadrala 62 cm, Kalpa, Kaza and Moorang 60 cm each, Sangla 52.5 cm, Nichar and Gondla 45 cm each, Keylong 28 cm, Narkanda, Killar, Udaipur, Sissu, Koksar and Chansel 30 cm each, Reckong Peo 15 cm and Shillaro 5 cm and Kufri 2 cm, the bulletin showed.

