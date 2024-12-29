Amid the inclement weather conditions in the valley, the Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday, reported PTI on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the information, an official from the university said, as quoted as PTI, “In view of the inclement weather, all examinations of the University of Kashmir scheduled to be held on December 30 are postponed."

The varsity spokesperson said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified later separately.

Earlier on Friday and Saturday, Kashmir received heavy snowfall which resulted in some areas of the valley getting cut off.

While snow has been cleared from main highways and arterial roads, the work is still on in some of the remote areas of the Union Territory.

CM Abdullah reviews restoration works: Following the aftermath of heavy snowfall in the valley over the past two days, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday reviewed the restoration works in Kashmir.

"In the aftermath of the recent heavy snowfall, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a comprehensive meeting with members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) and the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the Kashmir Division via video conferencing," said an official spokesman.

At the outset, the chief minister sought feedback from the MLAs regarding the restoration measures in their respective constituencies, the spokesman said.

He held a meeting at the Raabita Public Outreach Office to assess the ongoing restoration efforts and review the status of essential services, including snow clearance, power and water supply, health facilities and other critical services

The chief minister also held one-on-one discussions with the deputy commissioners of the Kashmir Valley and the snow-affected districts of Jammu Division.

The chief minister called for enhanced preparedness in light of the snowfall forecast for the following week, instructing the officials to improve action plans based on lessons learnt from recent weather events.