Snowfall in Himachal: Several roads in upper Shimla, Manali blocked
McLeodganj: View of the snow-covered Naddi village

Snowfall in Himachal: Several roads in upper Shimla, Manali blocked

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST PTI

  • Kufri in Shimla district witnessed 30 cm of snowfall, followed by 32 cm in Dalhousie of Chamba district
  • Keylong, Kalpa, Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Monday

Several roads in upper Shimla and Manali were blocked due to heavy snowfall and police have advised people not to visit these areas till snow is cleared, officials said on Monday.

Kufri in Shimla district witnessed 30 cm of snowfall, followed by 32 cm in Dalhousie of Chamba district, 14 cm in Manali of Kullu district and nine cm in Shimla city, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Manmohan Singh, said.

Kufri in Shimla district witnessed 30 cm of snowfall, followed by 32 cm in Dalhousie of Chamba district, 14 cm in Manali of Kullu district and nine cm in Shimla city, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Manmohan Singh, said.

Urgency to fix India's bankruptcy code

Keylong, Kalpa, Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Monday, the department said. 

Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, Singh said. 

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded minimum temperatures of minus 3.4 and minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, he added. 

Dalhousie, Kufri and Shimla recorded minus 3.4, minus 2.4 and minus 1.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Manali recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

