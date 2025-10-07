Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir blankets Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and other places—Check images, watch videos

Fresh snowfall covered several popular tourist destinations and higher-altitude areas in Kashmir on Tuesday, while the plains experienced rainfall, according to officials. The wet weather caused a significant decline in daytime temperatures throughout the valley. Among the areas that witnessed snowfall were Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Aru Valley, Chandanwari, and Kokernag.

Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road in Shopian district and Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh national highway received fresh snowfall, prompting the closure of both routes, officials said, according to PTI.

They added that snowfall was also reported from several other high-altitude areas in Jammu and Kashmir, including Sinthan Top in Anantnag district, Affarwat in Gulmarg, and Razdan Pass in the Gurez valley.

Light to moderate rain fell across the plains of Kashmir, including in Srinagar city. The valley saw a sharp dip in daytime temperatures, with Srinagar recording a high of just 12.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, well below the normal of 25.5 degrees Celsius, marking a 13-degree drop.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain and light snowfall in higher regions were expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon, with weather conditions likely to improve thereafter.

Vehicles covered in fresh snowfall, in Keylong, on Monday. (PTI)

Baramulla: People at a snow-covered area after fresh snowfall, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_06_2025_000351B)

Kishtwar: A view of snowfall at Machail Mata Bhawan in the Paddar valley of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_06_2025_000353A)

Baramulla, Oct 06 (ANI): Tourists enjoy the season's first snowfall at Gulmarg, in Baramulla on Monday. (ANI Photo)

A large number of tourists flocked to Guldanda meadow in Bhaderwah on Tuesday to witness the season's heavy snowfall. The region has turned into a winter paradise, attracting visitors from Delhi and Haryana who are drawn to its scenic beauty.

Bhaderwah experienced its first snowfall of the season, sparking excitement among both locals and those involved in the tourism sector. Perched at an altitude of 9,555 feet along the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway, Guldanda was blanketed in snow, turning the stunning mountain pass into a snowy retreat.

A tourist told ANI, “Bhaderwah is a great place to visit, and in the first week of October, the whole place is covered under snow; the scenic beauty of this place is very good”, while a local stated, "The fresh snow over Guldanda and the surrounding high-altitude peaks is not just a beautiful sight but also a sign of hope for all of us in the tourism sector," said a local."

Meanwhile, the district administration in Doda has urged residents to exercise caution, refrain from non-essential travel, and keep a safe distance from rivers, streams, and areas prone to landslides as persistent rains continue for the last two days, ANI reported. The disaster management teams have been placed on high alert to respond promptly to any emergencies arising from the current weather conditions.