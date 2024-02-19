The Doda administration in Jammu and Kashmir union territory ordered the closure of interstate highways passing through Bhaderwah for vehicular movement due to snow accumulation. Earlier in the day, Bhaderwah Additional SP Vinod Kumar requested tourists to avoid coming towards Doda district. "The interstate highways in the district have been closed in view of heavy snowfall. I would request tourists to avoid coming towards Doda district, as it may be risky," news agency PTI quoted Vinod Kumar as saying. Snowfall in Ladakh: Meanwhile, a fresh bout of snowfall began in Ladakh on Monday. Known as 'Gateway to Ladakh', Drass – a tiny village in Kargil was covered in a white blanket of snow. ALSO READ: Red alert: Snowfall, hailstorm to grace THESE states today and tomorrow, predicts IMD; Check full weather forecast here India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snowfall and rainfall in 3 states until February 20 and chances of hailstorms and thunderstorms in others.

All the 2 Union territories and 2 states -- Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand -- are expected to witness bountiful snowfall and rainfall today and tomorrow.

The IMD even issued a warning for an orange alert in Jammu and Kashmir and a red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 20 February. Moreover, thunderstorms and lightning are expected to occur over the Western Himalayan Region until February 21.

Rainfall alert:

As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan until February 21. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected to accompany rains during the same period.

Hailstorm alert:

The states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will be a witness to hailstorm activity today and tomorrow, according to MeT department forecast while Uttar Pradesh may see such conditions tomorrow. IMD also predicted hailstorm activity over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh February 19 and over Uttarakhand until February 20.

