Himachal Pradesh news: Severe snowfall hits Lahaul-Spiti; electricity, communication down

Devesh Kumar

The fresh tranche of snowfall in Lahual and Spiti district started on March 2 and white sheet of snow is covering the upper reaches of hill station

An area is blanketed with snow as the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall, in Lahaul and Spiti (ANI)Premium
An area is blanketed with snow as the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall, in Lahaul and Spiti (ANI)

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Lahual and Spiti district threw normal life out of order as the communications networks, electricity, and water supply remained disrupted for days. The fresh tranche of snowfall started on March 2 and a white sheet of snow is covering the upper reaches of the hill station.

An official from the local administration spoke with news agency ANI through a satellite phone and revealed that the recent snowfall had disrupted the entire communication infrastructure in the region, leaving only satellite phones operational.

The official said that the restoration of communication networks and water supply is contingent upon the restoration of power lines.

While speaking about the blockage of infrastructure in Lahual and Spiti, the official said that numerous roadways, encompassing three national highways, have been shut down in the region due to the snowfall. Notably, the region experienced an avalanche at Tandi Bridge, resulting in the partial burial of shops in the vicinity.

Restoration work underway on a war footing

The administration said that the restoration work for the communication and electricity lines is underway on a war footing. A SDRF official added that a total of 346 roads, including three national highways, are currently inaccessible. Additionally, 365 electricity supply schemes have been adversely affected, and eight water supply schemes have been disrupted as a consequence of the snowfall.

In the Lahaul-Spiti district, specifically, two national highways and 260 roads are presently closed, and 155 electricity supply schemes in the area have encountered disruptions.

Tourists throng Shimla on weekend

Over the weekend, a surge of tourists descended upon Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, attracted by the delightful weather conditions that have captured the interest of visitors from various regions. Anticipating a substantial influx, all participants in the tourism sector are optimistic about a notable upswing in tourism, given the considerable number of people converging on Shimla.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 09 Mar 2024, 06:50 PM IST
