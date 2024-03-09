Himachal Pradesh news: Severe snowfall hits Lahaul-Spiti; electricity, communication down
Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Lahual and Spiti district threw normal life out of order as the communications networks, electricity, and water supply remained disrupted for days. The fresh tranche of snowfall started on March 2 and a white sheet of snow is covering the upper reaches of the hill station.