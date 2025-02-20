Mountain peaks in the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh have received a fresh spell of snowfall, transforming the area into a winter wonderland. On Thursday morning, light snow fell on the Lahaul and Spiti district and the Rohru belt of the Shimla district.

The snow spell was a welcomed weather change in Himachal Pradesh, which has experienced an 80 per cent dry winter season this year.

Mesmerizing visuals from the areas have captivated the attention of social media users.

Check the visuals here:

As tourists plan to rush to Himachal Pradesh to witness the majestic snowfall experience, here's a weather update on likely snowfall in Shimla and around:

Snowfall in Shimla? The weather agency has predicted a few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells over tourist destinations of Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, Sissu and Shimla and adjoining areas on Thursday,

From Thursday midnight to Friday afternoon, light to moderate snowfall is likely in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.

The weather office has also predicted rain and snowfall at isolated places in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

Heavy rain, snowfall warning: The MeT office said four Himachal Pradesh districts—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi—are likely to experience heavy rainfall, snowfall, and thunderstorms in the upcoming days.

An orange alert in these four districts.

80% rain deficit in Himachal Pradesh: Since Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing dry weather, and the minimum and maximum temperatures have not changed appreciably.

Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius.