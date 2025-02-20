Snowfall in Shimla: Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh turn into ‘winter wonderland’ | Watch

After an unusually dry winter, Himachal Pradesh is finally experiencing a delightful transformation as fresh snowfall blankets the region, particularly in Lahaul and Spiti. Tourists are eager to witness this winter spectacle as forecasts predict more snow in the coming days.

Livemint
Updated20 Feb 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Fresh snow spell in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh(ANI)

Mountain peaks in the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh have received a fresh spell of snowfall, transforming the area into a winter wonderland. On Thursday morning, light snow fell on the Lahaul and Spiti district and the Rohru belt of the Shimla district.

The snow spell was a welcomed weather change in Himachal Pradesh, which has experienced an 80 per cent dry winter season this year.

Mesmerizing visuals from the areas have captivated the attention of social media users.

Also Read | Kashmir’s snow magic show! Kupwara turns into winter wonderland | Watch

Check the visuals here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

As tourists plan to rush to Himachal Pradesh to witness the majestic snowfall experience, here's a weather update on likely snowfall in Shimla and around:

Also Read | Pics: Srinagar turns into winter wonderland as Kashmir receives fresh snowfall

Snowfall in Shimla?

The weather agency has predicted a few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells over tourist destinations of Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, Sissu and Shimla and adjoining areas on Thursday,

From Thursday midnight to Friday afternoon, light to moderate snowfall is likely in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.

Advertisement

The weather office has also predicted rain and snowfall at isolated places in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

Heavy rain, snowfall warning:

The MeT office said four Himachal Pradesh districts—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi—are likely to experience heavy rainfall, snowfall, and thunderstorms in the upcoming days.

An orange alert in these four districts.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR gets morning showers of rain with cold weather; here’s what IMD said

80% rain deficit in Himachal Pradesh:

Since Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing dry weather, and the minimum and maximum temperatures have not changed appreciably.

Advertisement

Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius.

The state received an average of 29.7 mm of rainfall from January 1 to February 19 during the winter season, compared to a normal of 149.4 mm, an 80 per cent deficit.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaSnowfall in Shimla: Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh turn into ‘winter wonderland’ | Watch
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 10:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App