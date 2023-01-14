After receiving further snowfall overnight, Uttarakhand was coated in a heavy layer of snow on January 14 morning. Higher mountain ranges in Joshimath, including Chamoli district and the revered Badrinath shrine there, were blanketed in snow and had recent snowfall.

In its weather report, the Regional Meteorological Centre stated that "mild to moderate rain/snowfall" was likely to fall over the majority of the state. There was two feet of snow in the Pandukeshwar region, home to the Badri Nath Temple, the Regional Meteorological Centre noted.

The minimum temperature did not, however, go below zero. According to the report, maximum temperatures in these slopes remained above "normal".

A heavy layer of snow was also seen in various locations around Himachal Pradesh. In spite of the significant snowfall, inhabitants in Mandhol decided to stay inside the warm confines of their homes. Trees and houses were completely coated in white.

Himachal Pradesh's maximum and minimum temperatures for January 14, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), were 6 degree Celsius and -4 degree Celsius, respectively. In the upper elevations of the state, snow also fell in Narkanda, Manali and the Malana villages in the Kullu district.

Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir also received additional snow, and the area's temperature dropped dramatically as a result. In its meteorological report, the Regional Meteorological Centre said that the Doda region's temperature graph had once again fallen due to recent snowfall on higher terrain and rain in the plains.

"The entire region has been gripped by a cold wave forcing people to wear warm clothes and stay indoors. The rush of people in Doda markets disappeared as people preferred to stay indoors due to the cold wave," the Regional Meteorological Centre stated.

Jammu and Kashmir's maximum and lowest temperatures for January 14 were 8 degrees Celsius and 0 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(With ANI inputs)