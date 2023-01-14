Snowfall in Uttarakhand: Joshimath, Chamoli, Badrinath get blanketed in snow2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 01:35 PM IST
There was two feet of snow in the Pandukeshwar region, home to the Badri Nath Temple.
After receiving further snowfall overnight, Uttarakhand was coated in a heavy layer of snow on January 14 morning. Higher mountain ranges in Joshimath, including Chamoli district and the revered Badrinath shrine there, were blanketed in snow and had recent snowfall.